Wood County 4-H annual ox roast returns to the camp

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we head farther into the harvest season, it’s important to know where our food comes from. Organizations like 4-H help spread education about agriculture.

Our area 4-H camp is holding their annual ox roast this weekend. It’s the largest fundraiser for the campground.

Larry Bargeloh from Wood County 4-H explained what the roast is.

“The ox roast is a fund raiser for the Wood County 4-H camp. The board of trustees of the camp raise money for expenses to maintain the camp.”

He said it goes towards things like fuel, utilities, and upkeep.

There will be over 1,500 pounds of beef being roasted in a fire pit for the event. The beef for the roast is raised by 4-H and FFA members.

Bargeloh says the beef steers are raised by 4-H members, bought by buyers which is then donated to us to cook.

Donations this year are by Boso equipment, Sam Baker, Kent Welding, WVU Medicine, and Dr. Chris Miller.

The roast is on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

It will be at the 4-H camp on Butcher Bend Road in Mineral Wells.

A plate costs $15 and includes the pit roasted beef, green beans, potatoes, a roll, slaw, dessert, and a drink. All the proceeds will fo to the 4-H camp fund.

The Minted Vintage Market is that day and ends right before the ox roast starts at 4 p.m.

there will be 4-h members and volunteers there talk to people about 4-h clubs and camps and how to join.

