20th Annual Pioneer Days returns to Wirt Co. this weekend!

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 20th annual Pioneer Days will be held this weekend in Wirt County.

The festival will be held over Saturday and Sunday, with it kicking off at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning with a parade.

Saturday will focus on the vendors who are participating in the festival and Sunday there will be a Civil War Reenactment.

On Saturday, there will also be bands, and cloggers starting at 9:30 a.m.

The event is free of charge and all ages are welcome to learn about the history of Wirt County!

Jessica Shaffer, who helps with the festival shared why this event is so important.

“We feel it’s important to promote our county’s history, especially to the younger generation. We want to continue to share our history. We also like to involve local school, um, sporting goods and civic organization, uh, gives them an opportunity to fundraise for their programs as well,” Shaffer said.

The Elizabeth Beechum Chapter is sponsoring the event.

To hear more details about the festival you can watch the video at the top of the article!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.