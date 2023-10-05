50 in 50 initiative far exceeds it’s initial goal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 50 in 50 initiative was created by Wendy Tuck and many local businesses to address the Wood County housing crisis.

“When we looked in March the housing occupancy in Parkersburg was 99%. How can people find homes if that’s the case,” said Tuck.

In March when the initiative was created the group had their mind set on 50 houses in 50 weeks. Within this initiative included renovations, building homes, or simple improvements to make them livable.

“Housing is such a big issue right now and working together with these other agencies and the referrals that come in we at Consumer Credit have done way more housing than we have before,” said Rachel Elliott.

A big part of creating more homes is finding ways for people to afford housing and that’s where, Rachel Elliott, of Consumer Credit Counseling Service steps in.

“We help people with their money and taking care of it and a lot of them were homeless. Really focusing on our clients and getting them housing and then we came here and we discussed it with some other agencies that deal with our clients as well,” said Elliott.

Those working in the initiative feel like this can continue to grow and make a dent in the housing crisis by creating affordability and availability.

