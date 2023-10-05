An affordable housing project in Parkersburg is canceled

By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The goal was for construction of the Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development to start this week. However, city officials have informed WTAP that the deal didn’t work out.

Parkersburg’s development director said that the city is not going to comment further.

The developer Spire Development confirmed that they decided to not go forward with the deal but would not provide further details.

Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development would have had 36 units, mostly for older residents. The city was planning on contributing $485,000 towards the $9.5 million project.

