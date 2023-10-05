Arts and entertainment events happening October 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 5th

﻿﻿Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

﻿﻿The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

﻿﻿Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

﻿﻿Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

﻿﻿Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

﻿﻿Mid Ohio Valley Heart Walk 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Friday, October 6th

﻿﻿Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

﻿﻿Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center

﻿﻿The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

﻿﻿Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library

﻿﻿Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

﻿﻿Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

﻿﻿8″ Wood and Tile Trivet 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

﻿﻿First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

﻿﻿Mansion by Candlelight 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

﻿﻿Oyo- free concert outdoors 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

﻿﻿See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

﻿﻿The Doo Wop Project 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, October 7th

﻿﻿Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco

﻿﻿Mismatched Doubles DISC Golf (Beginners Welcome) 9:00am @ Gold Star Park-Marietta

﻿﻿Butcher Bend Autumn Fest Harvest Pageant 10:00am @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells

﻿﻿Florence Creamery Annual Customer Appreciation Day 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Florence Creamery

﻿﻿Minted Vintage Fall Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wood County 4-H Camp

﻿﻿Octoberfest at Buell Island Lowell 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Buell Island- Lowell, OH

﻿﻿The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ PAC

﻿﻿Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ PAC

﻿﻿Gallipolis Fall Festival 4:00pm @ Gallipolis City Park

﻿﻿Homecoming Dinner 4:00pm - 6:00pm @ North Bend State Park

﻿﻿Mansion by Candlelight 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

﻿﻿R and R- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

﻿﻿Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00pm - 1:00am @ The Anchorage Marietta O

﻿﻿Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains

﻿﻿Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank Williams 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

﻿﻿Mr. Breeze- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

﻿﻿See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, October 8th

Octoberfest at Buell Island Lowell 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Buell Island- Lowell

﻿﻿3rd Annual Jillian’s Legacy Car Show and Heart Walk 10:30am - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

﻿﻿Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

﻿﻿Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

﻿﻿Brian Regan 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

