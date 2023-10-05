Arts and entertainment events happening October 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what's happening October 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 5th

  • ﻿﻿Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • ﻿﻿The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ﻿﻿Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • ﻿﻿Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • ﻿﻿Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • ﻿﻿Mid Ohio Valley Heart Walk 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Friday, October 6th

  • ﻿﻿Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • ﻿﻿Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ﻿﻿The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • ﻿﻿Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • ﻿﻿Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ﻿﻿Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • ﻿﻿8″ Wood and Tile Trivet 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • ﻿﻿First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • ﻿﻿Mansion by Candlelight 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • ﻿﻿Oyo- free concert outdoors 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • ﻿﻿See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • ﻿﻿The Doo Wop Project 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, October 7th

  • ﻿﻿Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
  • ﻿﻿Mismatched Doubles DISC Golf (Beginners Welcome) 9:00am @ Gold Star Park-Marietta
  • ﻿﻿Butcher Bend Autumn Fest Harvest Pageant 10:00am @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells
  • ﻿﻿Florence Creamery Annual Customer Appreciation Day 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Florence Creamery
  • ﻿﻿Minted Vintage Fall Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wood County 4-H Camp
  • ﻿﻿Octoberfest at Buell Island Lowell 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Buell Island- Lowell, OH
  • ﻿﻿The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ PAC
  • ﻿﻿Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ PAC
  • ﻿﻿Gallipolis Fall Festival 4:00pm @ Gallipolis City Park
  • ﻿﻿Homecoming Dinner 4:00pm - 6:00pm @ North Bend State Park
  • ﻿﻿Mansion by Candlelight 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • ﻿﻿R and R- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • ﻿﻿Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00pm - 1:00am @ The Anchorage Marietta O
  • ﻿﻿Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • ﻿﻿Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank Williams 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • ﻿﻿Mr. Breeze- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • ﻿﻿See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Sunday, October 8th

  • Octoberfest at Buell Island Lowell 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Buell Island- Lowell
  • ﻿﻿3rd Annual Jillian’s Legacy Car Show and Heart Walk 10:30am - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • ﻿﻿Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • ﻿﻿Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • ﻿﻿Brian Regan 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

