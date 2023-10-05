Arts and entertainment events happening October 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, October 5th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Henderson Hall Experience 11:30am - 3:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Mid Ohio Valley Heart Walk 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
Friday, October 6th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Drawing Workshop- teens and adults 10:00am - 11:30am @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- 8″ Wood and Tile Trivet 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Mansion by Candlelight 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Oyo- free concert outdoors 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- The Doo Wop Project 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Saturday, October 7th
- Artist Display- Multi Medium: Dayne Thomas @ WesBanco
- Mismatched Doubles DISC Golf (Beginners Welcome) 9:00am @ Gold Star Park-Marietta
- Butcher Bend Autumn Fest Harvest Pageant 10:00am @ Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells
- Florence Creamery Annual Customer Appreciation Day 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Florence Creamery
- Minted Vintage Fall Market 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wood County 4-H Camp
- Octoberfest at Buell Island Lowell 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Buell Island- Lowell, OH
- The Four WV Regionalists: Depicting Appalachia 10:00am - 5:00pm @ PAC
- Oil Painting Class in the Attic 11:00am - 1:00pm @ PAC
- Gallipolis Fall Festival 4:00pm @ Gallipolis City Park
- Homecoming Dinner 4:00pm - 6:00pm @ North Bend State Park
- Mansion by Candlelight 6:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- R and R- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Anchorage Public Ghost Hunting 8:00pm - 1:00am @ The Anchorage Marietta O
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
- Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes: 100 Years of Hank Williams 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Mr. Breeze- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- See How They Run- the play 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Sunday, October 8th
- Octoberfest at Buell Island Lowell 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Buell Island- Lowell
- 3rd Annual Jillian’s Legacy Car Show and Heart Walk 10:30am - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Lock and Lunch Cruise 12:00pm - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Pen Turning 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Brian Regan 7:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
