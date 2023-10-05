Band of the Week: Belpre High School Marching Band

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre Band Director Bill Van Pelt who has been the Golden Eagles band director for 13 years, said there are 50 members of the band, which is a slight increase from years past.

He says the band is feeling good after strong performances in recent competitions.

“Bloom Carrol we came in as first place class-c band. Last weekend at Marietta we got first place percussion, first place auxiliary, and first place class-c band and we qualified for state. Out of 13 bands we placed 6th in total points and that’s regardless of class. That’s even up against b-bands, a-bands and aa-bands.”

Van Pelt shares the excitement from the band after qualifying for state.

“The best thing about qualifying for state is the reactions from the students because they are the ones putting in all of the hard work and when our names called as one of the qualifying bands it reinforces to them that all of their hard work has paid off. We have consistently qualified now for the past three years. Across the state I would say only about 13 to 14 c- bands qualify so it’s a huge honor for the Belpre Marching Band and the City of Belpre.”

As for their halftime performance, Senior field commander Paige Lockhart says the marching band is living up to the challenge.

“When we go in for halftime it is one of the most fun times ever because we really get to perform and show what we are passionate about. Through the Clouds is a very different show than past years and being able to step out of our comfort zone and just be able to put on this show for the community, it’s amazing.”

Senior trumpet player Olivia Hall says the band has grown to be like a family.

“I’m so glad that I have joined marching band because outside of marching band I don’t think I really have any friends. I don’t think I really associate with anyone; I don’t get along with other people. There is only a small group of people I will associate with, and I am glad I’m here.”

Senior Bari Sax player Conner Elder talks about how supportive the community is in Belpre.

“Any time something goes wrong, any time we need more support they are always happy to lend a hand. They are always coming out to watch us at almost every performance. We just got a police escort back into town after qualifying and we had a big, long line of cars following to come down and congratulate us whenever we got home at 11:30. Our community is very supportive, and we are very thankful for it.”

The Belpre Marching Band are looking to build off their recent success.

