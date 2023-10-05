Car struck a home in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Marietta Police Sgt. Kramer, they received a call at 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday for a vehicle that struck a house.

The car potentially struck a trailer and a car along with the house.

Randal Wilson and Connor Arnott witnessed the crash while working on vehicle nearby and shared what the experienced.

“It wiped out the sign right there and went up there, hit the trailer, and hit a house,” said Wilson.

“I heard metal crunching and I jumped up from where I was working on the strut. I looked over a saw the sign was down. I heard them say ‘there’s a car over here’ and I was like ‘What?’,” said Arnott.

The driver was transported to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Agencies that responded included Marietta Police Department, and Marietta Fire Department.

