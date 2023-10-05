Car struck a home in Marietta

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to Marietta Police Sgt. Kramer, they received a call at 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday for a vehicle that struck a house.

The car potentially struck a trailer and a car along with the house.

Randal Wilson and Connor Arnott witnessed the crash while working on vehicle nearby and shared what the experienced.

“It wiped out the sign right there and went up there, hit the trailer, and hit a house,” said Wilson.

“I heard metal crunching and I jumped up from where I was working on the strut. I looked over a saw the sign was down. I heard them say ‘there’s a car over here’ and I was like ‘What?’,” said Arnott.

The driver was transported to the hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.

Agencies that responded included Marietta Police Department, and Marietta Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Car rolls over in single vehicle wreck.
Roll-over wreck sends woman to the hospital
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall

Latest News

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening October 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio...
Artsbridge - October 5th
Jamie Ray Jones, 30, is wanted on attempted murder and kidnapping charges.
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Jaymason M. Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Parkersburg man arrested for multiple drug crimes
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Car strikes home in Marietta
One person was taken to the hospital.
Car falls over retaining wall