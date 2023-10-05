Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WESH) - A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal officials, accused of having thousands of dollars worth of illegal pills used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The Villages, with homes sprawling through multiple Florida counties, is considered one of the largest retirement communities in the nation.

It is the kind of place where a particular type of prescription pill could be in huge demand. According to federal officials, Reginald Kincer allegedly was willing to satisfy that demand with an illegal pill plot.

“And they are trying to do the right thing and I’m trying to do the right thing too,” Kincer said during a quick interview with WESH from his home in the Villages.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Kincer had more than $1,800 worth of the off-brand pills stashed in his house, pills he allegedly got “without a prescription from a licensed doctor” and planned to “redistribute the drugs in and outside of the state.”

Kincer has become somewhat of a folklore legend in the Villages.

“Consider him to be the neighborhood pharmacist,” said one resident, who did not provide his name.

Kincer is facing a charge that could lead to a year-long stint in federal prison, which left his fans even more confused than why he was arrested in the first place.

