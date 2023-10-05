Hung jury in Marietta murder trial

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Dias has resulted in a hung jury.

The jury was unable to agree upon a verdict after extended deliberation.

The jurors were considering whether to convict or acquit Oscar Hernandez Diaz of the murder of Abraham Olvera in May of 2022.

Throughout the trial that started last Monday, the jury has seen evidence that an alcohol-fueled argument over workplace issues escalated to a fist fight, and then escalated further to smashed windows at the Olvera residence and the fatal stabbing of Abraham Olvera.

Hernandez Diaz is accused of using a samurai sword to stab Olvera.

