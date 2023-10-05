Obituary: Decker, Evelyn Hutchison

Evelyn Hutchison Decker, 93, of Marietta passed away at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at her home. She was born June 27, 1930 in Beavertown, OH, the youngest child of Oza and Myrtle Butler Hutchison.

Evelyn retired from Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac and was a lifetime member of the Valley View Baptist Church.

On August 14, 1946, she married the love of her life, Dean Patrick Decker, Sr. who preceded her in death on December 8, 2003, after over 57 years of marriage. She is survived by her 6 children: Diana Cheeseman of Marietta, Dean Decker, Jr. (Cheryl) of Fleming, David (Sheila) Decker of Parkersburg, Donald Decker and Denise Decker of Marietta and Daneen Decker of Lowell; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Pat,” her siblings: Dorotha Rea, Annabelle Heiney, James and Earl Hutchison, her son-in-law Gary Cheeseman, grandson Gary Jr., and 2 great grandsons Collin and Colton.

Funeral services will be held on 11:00 am on Saturday (Oct. 7) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.