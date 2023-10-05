Obituary: Hersman, Betty Louise

Betty Louise Hersman, 71, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away at 6:57 PM on October 1st at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 25, 1952, in Marietta, Ohio and was a daughter of James and Ruth Greathouse Clark. She was married to Nelson “Butch” Lee Hersman who preceded in death on August 25, 1999.

Surviving are her sons; Richard Clark (Kathy), and Romeo William Hersman III, and daughters; Angela Lee Hersman, and Amanda Lorene Dennis. She had 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by sisters; Marjorie Dillion, Judy Farnsworth, Roxie Starling, Shirley Rumbold Elliot, brothers; Robert, Ronald, Gary, Timothy, and Kenneth Clark.

Funeral Services will be held on October 6th at 1 PM at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, in Marietta, Ohio. The family will greet friends Friday before the service from 11-1, the burial will follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.lankfordfh.com

