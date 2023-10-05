Obituary: Ingram, Mildred “Millie” Ann (Elliott)

Mildred “Millie” Ann (Elliott) Ingram went home to be with the Lord, where she was reunited with her husband “Skip”, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. She was born in Murrells Inlet, SC on July 4, 1943, the oldest child of Frederick Elliott Jr. and June (Wesley) Elliott.

After raising her family, Millie went to work for the Fenton Art Glass Company, retiring from the Customer Service Department in 2007. She was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church.

Millie is survived by her daughters Angela Johnson (Tim) of Parkersburg and Beth Ingram of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Colleen, Hannah, and Isaac Johnson of Parkersburg; and brothers David Elliott Sr. and Larry Elliott (Bobbie) of Murrells Inlet.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Glen “Skip” Ingram.

Visitation will be Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family wishes to thank everyone who helped care for Millie over the past several years: the staff of Elison of Marietta, the staff of 3 North at Marietta Memorial Hospital, the staff of Eagle Pointe, and Amedisys Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Millie.

