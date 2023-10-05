Obituary: Porter, Kimberly Sue

Kimberly Sue Porter
Kimberly Sue Porter(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kimberly Sue Porter, 51, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 1, 2023 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on July 20, 1972, the daughter of Mike W. Porter and the late Mary Mae Joseph.

Kim loved her children and family.  She will be remembered as an amazing cook and for her willingness to help anyone.  Kim loved her Lord and enjoyed listening to contemporary Christian music.

In addition to her father Mike Porter (Connie), Kim is survived by her children Emma Porter, Janessa Porter, Livie Porter, Zoey Loscar, Quentin Kennedy, Isaiah Kennedy, sisters Niki Loscar (Victor), Kim Rowan (Charlie), Michelle Buckner (Jodi), nieces Kendra Schirtzinger (Brandon), Lindsay Coffey, step-father David Joseph and a host of friends.

In addition to her mother, Kim was preceded in death by her sister Desiree Suzanne Porter and nephew Nicholas Porter.        

Funeral services will be at 7:30 pm Monday at the Rock Church with Pastor Dennis Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be 6:30 - 7:30 on Monday prior to the service at the church.   

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Car rolls over in single vehicle wreck.
Roll-over wreck sends woman to the hospital
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall

Latest News

Elizabeth “Betty” Gayle Runnion
Obituary: Runnion, Elizabeth “Betty” Gayle
Harvey O. Spencer
Obituary: Spencer, Harvey O.
Mildred Millie Ann (Elliott) Ingram
Obituary: Ingram, Mildred “Millie” Ann (Elliott)
Evelyn Hutchison Decker
Obituary: Decker, Evelyn Hutchison