Obituary: Porter, Kimberly Sue

Kimberly Sue Porter, 51, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 1, 2023 at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on July 20, 1972, the daughter of Mike W. Porter and the late Mary Mae Joseph.

Kim loved her children and family. She will be remembered as an amazing cook and for her willingness to help anyone. Kim loved her Lord and enjoyed listening to contemporary Christian music.

In addition to her father Mike Porter (Connie), Kim is survived by her children Emma Porter, Janessa Porter, Livie Porter, Zoey Loscar, Quentin Kennedy, Isaiah Kennedy, sisters Niki Loscar (Victor), Kim Rowan (Charlie), Michelle Buckner (Jodi), nieces Kendra Schirtzinger (Brandon), Lindsay Coffey, step-father David Joseph and a host of friends.

In addition to her mother, Kim was preceded in death by her sister Desiree Suzanne Porter and nephew Nicholas Porter.

Funeral services will be at 7:30 pm Monday at the Rock Church with Pastor Dennis Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be 6:30 - 7:30 on Monday prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

