Obituary: Runnion, Elizabeth “Betty” Gayle

Elizabeth “Betty” Gayle Runnion, 86, of Parkersburg and formerly Spencer, died in her sleep Wednesday morning, October 4, 2023 after an extended illness.

She was born June 10, 1937 in Reedy, a daughter of the late Delphia Gayle Casto and the late Clarence “Red” Henry Casto, both of Reedy.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Arlen Runnion, in 2003. They were married on May 9, 1954, and are survived by eight children; five sons, Robert G. Runnion (Linda) of Parkersburg, Huck A. Runnion (Sandra) of Belpre, Oh, Edward L. Runnion (Lea) of Spencer, Timothy J. Runnion (Marty) of Parkersburg, and Jubal A. Runnion of Spencer; three daughters, Debra A. Cox of Elkview, Tammy L. Anteau of Parkersburg, and Cynthia A. Runnion of Sissonville. She had 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a private service at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Runnion family.

