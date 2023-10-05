Obituary: Spencer, Harvey O.

Harvey O. Spencer 80, of Marietta, OH., died Monday, October 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1943, in Jackson, OH., to the late William Spencer Sr. and Viola Mae Sayers Spencer. Harvey was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Roadway Express Trucking with the local Teamsters. He is survived by his companion Marlyn Smith and Eric Ford whom he thought of as a son and granddaughter Ashley Ford. Abiding with his wishes cremation will take place with no services at this time. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and Amedisys Hospice for there compassion and care. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

