Obituary: Spencer, Harvey O.

Harvey O. Spencer
Harvey O. Spencer(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harvey O. Spencer 80, of Marietta, OH., died Monday, October 2, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1943, in Jackson, OH., to the late William Spencer Sr. and Viola Mae Sayers Spencer. Harvey was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Roadway Express Trucking with the local Teamsters. He is survived by his companion Marlyn Smith and Eric Ford whom he thought of as a son and granddaughter Ashley Ford. Abiding with his wishes cremation will take place with no services at this time. The family wishes to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and Amedisys Hospice for there compassion and care. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Car rolls over in single vehicle wreck.
Roll-over wreck sends woman to the hospital
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall

Latest News

Elizabeth “Betty” Gayle Runnion
Obituary: Runnion, Elizabeth “Betty” Gayle
Kimberly Sue Porter
Obituary: Porter, Kimberly Sue
Mildred Millie Ann (Elliott) Ingram
Obituary: Ingram, Mildred “Millie” Ann (Elliott)
Evelyn Hutchison Decker
Obituary: Decker, Evelyn Hutchison