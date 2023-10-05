OCU to take over registrar services for OVU

A flag of the former Ohio Valley University
A flag of the former Ohio Valley University(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 5, 2023
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) – Oklahoma Christian University (OCU) will initiate registrar services for alumni of Ohio Valley University (OVU). OCU made this announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

OVU permanently closed at the end of 2021. Former OVU students were struggling to receive their transcripts because of the closure. Some of the students formed an Ohio Valley University advocacy group on Facebook.

As of July 2023, roughly 300 former students reached out requesting their transcripts. According to the advocacy group, only 50 had received transcripts at that time. Some students did not receive all their documents, and some received inaccurate forms.

OVU students who may have had trouble getting access to their transcripts can now visit the OCU registrar at oc.edu/registrar to request copies.

With the OCU takeover, former OVU students will now have support to receive their transcripts.

“We are saddened by the loss of a sister institution, but Oklahoma Christian University is preparing to help Ohio Valley University alumni obtain their academic transcripts,” Oklahoma Christian University Provost Dr. Brian Starr said. “We hope this small act of service will be of good benefit to them as they seek to expand their careers and education.”

