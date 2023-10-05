Ohio distracted driving law leads to decrease in crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Traffic crashes in Ohio have significantly decreased since strengthened distracted driving laws in Ohio were put in place six months ago, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

Senate Bill 288 prohibits all drivers, in most circumstances, from using or holding a cell phone or electronic device while driving. Senate Bill 288 was signed in January of 2023.

Under the previous law, distracted driving was a primary offense only for juvenile drivers, preventing officers from stopping adult distracted drivers unless those drivers also committed a separate primary traffic violation, such as speeding or running a red light.

New preliminary data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows that distracted driving crashes hit a record low in September 2023 when compared to each month dating back at least to January 2018.

With the exception of April 2020 when significantly fewer people were traveling due to the COVID pandemic, September 2023 had the lowest number of overall crashes in nearly six years.

There are some exceptions to the new law, including allowing adult drivers to make or receive calls while using a hands-free device. Adult drivers are also permitted to use GPS if they begin navigation before getting on the road. Adult drivers are still permitted to hold a phone directly to their ear for a phone call, but devices may only be activated with a single touch or swipe while driving. Adult drivers are also permitted to hold or use electronic devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road or highway during an emergency or road closure. Both adults and juveniles can use phones at any time to report an emergency to first responders.

More information about Ohio’s new distracted driving laws is available at phonesdown.ohio.gov.

