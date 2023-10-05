Parkersburg Catholic students make substantial donation to food pantry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Catholic High School students delivered a substantial donation to the Mid-Town Family Resource Center.

The Mid-Town Family Resource Center, a program of the Children’s Home Society said the donation could not have come at a better time.

Lisa Weaver, Program Coordinator for the center, said their shelves were nearly empty before the donation of over 1,000 canned goods and hygiene products.

“We are very grateful for the students at Parkersburg Catholic High School that they came together. It was fun to meet them, they were very energetic when they came and happy to do the service project for their school. We just really appreciate them and hope they continue to be involved with us.”

Parkersburg Catholic senior Morgan Sampson said the school has helped the resource center before.

“The whole student body was involved and it was really fun to bring everyone together. We kind of did a competition between the grades and the middle school had their own competition. It was really cool and we brought in a lot of stuff.”

Senior Isabella DeAngelo said she is impressed by the increase in donations compared to previous years.

“A lot of kids these days think that what we do inside school isn’t fun and they think if they show up it isn’t going to benefit our community, but it really does. It is a really strong bond when everyone comes together and it makes a difference.”

The Mid-Town Family Resource Center offers programs focused on neighborhood-based prevention, youth development, and supporting neighborhood families.

