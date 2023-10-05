Preparations underway for Lowell’s Octoebrfest

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Volunteers have been working to set up for the 47th annual Octoberfest in Lowell.

Lowell’s island will have music, food, fun, and more this weekend.

Festivities will kick off Saturday, Oct. 7, with a parade starting at 10 a.m.

Octoberfest Chairman Josh Harris shares how Octoberfest benefits the community.

“All of the money stays on the island from the Octoberfest. It is separate from any other entity in Lowell. We help with the pool, the baseball teams, all of the shelters, and stuff like that. We just try to maintain everything on the island,” said Harris.

Events on the island will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

For a list of food and a schedule of events, you can visit: Village of Lowell Ohio - Facebook.

