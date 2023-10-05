Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey

A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.
A whiskey maker has released the first in a new line of D&D-inspired whiskeys.(Quest End's Whiskey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.

A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.

It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.

Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.

The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.

The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.

Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.
Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home
Car rolls over in single vehicle wreck.
Roll-over wreck sends woman to the hospital
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall

Latest News

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening October 5th-8th across the Mid-Ohio...
Artsbridge - October 5th
Spc. Brian Snowden and Spc. Jeremy Evans were killed Monday outside of Salcha.
2 soldiers who died in crash on way to training area identified
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he couldn’t divert funds for miles of a US-Mexico border wall, but doesn’t think it works
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria