Collision with police cruiser sends two to the hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver crashed into a police vehicle.

The crash occurred at the Sheetz Service Station at the intersection of 7th Street and East Street in Wood County, W.Va. The vehicles collided around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Robert J. Gurley exited the Sheetz parking lot, turned illegally north onto East Street, and made a wide turn through the intersection of 7th Street and East Street. He then collided head-on with a Parkersburg Police cruiser driven by one officer, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Gurley and the Parkersburg Police Officer were taken to Camden Clark Medical Center for treatment. Gurley was later taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment. The officer was treated and released.

Responding officers on the scene suspect Gurley to have been intoxicated by alcohol at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Charges are pending further investigation.

Also responding to the scene were members of the Wood County Crash Team, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Ambulance Service.

