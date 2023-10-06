Crash occurred between train and truck

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash occurred between a semi-truck and a train Friday morning.

According to Deputy Wood with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 11:10 a.m. for a train versus truck accident around the 200 block of Warehouse Drive just off DuPont Road.

Deputy Wood said the driver of the semi, Dawit Woldetsadik, apparently did not see the train, started crossing the tracks, noticed the train, and attempted to finish crossing. The train clipped the back of the semi and caused it to move into the grass.

There were no injuries due to the crash.

It was just a single train engine, and the semi did not have a trailer.

Agencies that responded included Wood County Sheriff’s Office, W. Va. Public Service Division, Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

