Crash occurred between train and truck

Train and semi-truck crashed Friday morning
Train and semi-truck crashed Friday morning(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash occurred between a semi-truck and a train Friday morning.

According to Deputy Wood with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at 11:10 a.m. for a train versus truck accident around the 200 block of Warehouse Drive just off DuPont Road.

Deputy Wood said the driver of the semi, Dawit Woldetsadik, apparently did not see the train, started crossing the tracks, noticed the train, and attempted to finish crossing. The train clipped the back of the semi and caused it to move into the grass.

There were no injuries due to the crash.

It was just a single train engine, and the semi did not have a trailer.

Agencies that responded included Wood County Sheriff’s Office, W. Va. Public Service Division, Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz ends with hung jury
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall
Plans for an affordable housing development in Parkersburg are canceled.
An affordable housing project in Parkersburg is canceled

Latest News

This is Home: Art teacher Emma Romanowski adds color to Parkersburg
This is Home: Art teacher Emma Romanowski adds color to Parkersburg
Turning Back the Dial: Frank Marzullo
Turning Back the Dial: Frank Marzullo
Meetings are held Wednesday for Grief Share
Parkersburg church holds Grief Share
Ways to keep kids safe at gatherings
Keeping kids safe at gatherings