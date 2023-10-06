The Daybreak crew makes an Autumn vegetarian dish with Chef Sebastian!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian Walker cooks an Autumn vegetarian meal for the start of Fall. The recipe for the maple roasted acorn squash, wild rice w/ kale, and a cashew pistachio gremolata can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Maple Roasted Acorn Squash

Ingredients (creates 4 servings):

2 acorn squash, unpeeled, halved through the stem, and seeded

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup, plus extra for serving

2 tbsp. olive oil

¼ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Cut squash in half. Place the squash, cut sides up, on a sheet pan.

3. Place 1/2 tablespoon butter and 1/2 tablespoon maple syrup in the cavity of each squash. Brush the cut sides with olive oil and sprinkle the squash with kosher salt and pepper.

4. Roast for 40 to 60 minutes, depending on the size of the squash, until tender when pierced with a small knife.

Wild Rice with Kale

Ingredients (creates 4-6 servings)

2 cups long grain wild rice mix

3 ¼ cups water

1 tbsp. Olive oil

¼ tsp. Salt

¼ tsp. Pepper

1 large bunch of kale

Directions

Bring water to a boil in a tall saucepan. Add rice, stir, reduce heat, and cook covered for 50 minutes. Remove pan from heat and fluff rice with a fork. Set aside.

Trim the kale leaves off the stems, then cut them into ¼ inch thin strips.

Heat a small pan over medium with 1 tablespoon olive oil, and add the kale along with a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, for 3-4 minutes, then remove from the heat

Add Kale to cooked rice, mix well and serve.

Cashew Pistachio Gremolata

Ingredients (creates approx. 6 servings)



¼ cup toasted Cashews

¼ cup toasted pistachios

½ cup chopped parsley

2 tbsp. Lemon zest

1 garlic clove minced

Directions:

1. Chop all cashews and pistachios

2. Chop Parsley

3. Mix all ingredients together until well combined and place in storage container until ready to use up to 5 days

