Keeping kids safe at gatherings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As fall festivities begin, law enforcement has advice for parents to keep their children safe.

Chief Deputy Mike Deem shares that if you plan on attending an event where there are large crowds, keep an eye on your kids.

He knows that is hard since they can slip away in the blink of an eye, but that is the best way to keep them safe.

Also, teaching your kids what to do if they are lost will help.

“Teach your kids that if they get separated, go to a pay station in a store or find someone that is working at that event; a police, fireman, or someone (that is working the event) and say ‘Hey, I’m lost. I need help.’ Let your kids know they can ask for help, but tell them who to go ask,” said Chief Deputy Deem.

Chief Deputy Deem added that if you know what they are wearing at the event and have a recent picture, that can help.

