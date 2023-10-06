Keeping kids safe at gatherings

Ways to keep kids safe at gatherings
Ways to keep kids safe at gatherings(n/a)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As fall festivities begin, law enforcement has advice for parents to keep their children safe.

Chief Deputy Mike Deem shares that if you plan on attending an event where there are large crowds, keep an eye on your kids.

He knows that is hard since they can slip away in the blink of an eye, but that is the best way to keep them safe.

Also, teaching your kids what to do if they are lost will help.

“Teach your kids that if they get separated, go to a pay station in a store or find someone that is working at that event; a police, fireman, or someone (that is working the event) and say ‘Hey, I’m lost. I need help.’ Let your kids know they can ask for help, but tell them who to go ask,” said Chief Deputy Deem.

Chief Deputy Deem added that if you know what they are wearing at the event and have a recent picture, that can help.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz ends with hung jury
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall
Plans for an affordable housing development in Parkersburg are canceled.
An affordable housing project in Parkersburg is canceled

Latest News

This is Home: Art teacher Emma Romanowski adds color to Parkersburg
This is Home: Art teacher Emma Romanowski adds color to Parkersburg
Turning Back the Dial: Frank Marzullo
Turning Back the Dial: Frank Marzullo
Meetings are held Wednesday for Grief Share
Parkersburg church holds Grief Share
Train and semi-truck crashed Friday morning
Crash occurred between train and truck