Marietta City Council adopts legislation in a proactive measure against blight

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council voted to adopt legislation that creates zoning for interior enclosed climate-controlled self-storage. City Council Member Geoff Schenkel, who spearheaded the legislation, says it will help prevent blight.

Imagine the storage buildings with multiple storage units you’ve driven by. Now imagine those storage units inside a building, adding a climate-controlled environment. That’s what this legislation is talking about.

Schenkel explained that, before this legislation, there was a lack of zoning for these storage units. This reads as not being allowed to many lawyers.

The hope is that adding this legislation to the zoning code will specifically prevent large corporate buildings from becoming blighted property, according to Schenkel.

“When you have a giant corporate building, it can be hard when zoning limits what you’re allowed to do to redevelop it so that it’s something productive. We have opened the door a little bit, allowing a type of redevelopment…,” he said.

Schenkel emphasized the importance of being proactive in fighting against blight. He said blighted property can act as a sort of hideaway for criminal activity.

The reason the zoning is specifically for climate-controlled storage is climate control is the selling point of why people use interior storage units rather than exterior storage units. This was explained by Schenkel in a previous conversation.

Click the link below to read up on previous WTAP coverage of this legislation.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/07/12/marietta-committee-discusses-legislation-that-could-prevent-blight/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.