Marietta Main Street’s October First Friday Event is “Farm Fresh!”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street’s First Friday even in October will have the theme, “Farm Fresh.”

The lead sponsor is WVU Parkersburg.

Jen Tinkler, the executive director for Marietta Main Street said this a great event to kick off Fall.

During the event, the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, making way for a large display of about two dozen tractors and local farmers.

Area businesses will also be participating with in their own way. At 165 Front Street, Jeremiah’s Coffee House will be celebrating their Grand Re-opening in their new space, and hosting a square dance outside on the street.

The Lafayette Hotel will have a dinner special that highlights some of the fresh products available in the area.

You can see the full list of what to expect from area businesses here.

Marietta Main Street upcoming events: October 19, 2023 is the annual celebration. It’s the group’s 10th year of being an accredited Main Street program.

