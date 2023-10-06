Marietta Main Street’s October First Friday Event is “Farm Fresh!”

WVU Parkersburg is this month’s sponsor
This month's sponsor is WVUP
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street’s First Friday even in October will have the theme, “Farm Fresh.”

The lead sponsor is WVU Parkersburg.

Jen Tinkler, the executive director for Marietta Main Street said this a great event to kick off Fall.

During the event, the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, making way for a large display of about two dozen tractors and local farmers.

Area businesses will also be participating with in their own way. At 165 Front Street, Jeremiah’s Coffee House will be celebrating their Grand Re-opening in their new space, and hosting a square dance outside on the street.  

The Lafayette Hotel will have a dinner special that highlights some of the fresh products available in the area.

You can see the full list of what to expect from area businesses here.

Marietta Main Street upcoming events: October 19, 2023 is the annual celebration. It’s the group’s 10th year of being an accredited Main Street program.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz ends with hung jury
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall
Plans for an affordable housing development in Parkersburg are canceled.
An affordable housing project in Parkersburg is canceled

Latest News

Chef Sebastian cooks an acorn squash with wild rice w/ kale and gremolata
The Daybreak crew makes an Autumn vegetarian dish with Chef Sebastian!
This month's sponsor is WVUP
Marietta Main Street's October First Friday theme is Farm Fresh!
Marietta City Council adopts zoning legislation to prevent blight.
Marietta City Council adopts legislation in a proactive measure against blight
Safer Ohio School Tip Line updates.
Safer Ohio School Tip Line updated