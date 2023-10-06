Meet Tank! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Tank joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Tank is four years old and currently at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tank! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Tank is a four-year-old bully breed at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

He came to the shelter as a stray, so a lot of his background is unknown.

He is a lovebug who loves to cuddle on the couch. Tank also enjoys scratches on his back.

He is very treat motivated and already knows how to sit! With the right love and encouragement, he may be able to learn some more tricks.

He walks really well on the leash and is calm in the car.

He is great with people and children, but me be cautious around other dogs. The shelter suggests doing a meet and greet if you have another dog.

If you’d like to make Tank a part of your family, you can head over to https://www.hsop.org/ and fill out an application!

Tank is a four-year-old bully breed at HSOP

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz ends with hung jury
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall
Plans for an affordable housing development in Parkersburg are canceled.
An affordable housing project in Parkersburg is canceled

Latest News

Tank is four years old and currently at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
Meet WTAP's Pet of the Week - Tank
Ms. Fizzle is a one-year old at the HSOV
Meet Ms. Fizzle! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Ms. Fizzle is a one-year old domestic medium hair cat at the HSOV
Meet Ms. Fizzle! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Tye joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society.
Meet Tye! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!