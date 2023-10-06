PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Tank! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Tank is a four-year-old bully breed at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

He came to the shelter as a stray, so a lot of his background is unknown.

He is a lovebug who loves to cuddle on the couch. Tank also enjoys scratches on his back.

He is very treat motivated and already knows how to sit! With the right love and encouragement, he may be able to learn some more tricks.

He walks really well on the leash and is calm in the car.

He is great with people and children, but me be cautious around other dogs. The shelter suggests doing a meet and greet if you have another dog.

If you’d like to make Tank a part of your family, you can head over to https://www.hsop.org/ and fill out an application!

