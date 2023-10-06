Obituary: Eagle, Mark Allen III

Mark Allen Eagle III, 60, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 3, 2023, in Parkersburg. He was born on February 22, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Clarence Lyle and Shirly Ann (Barker) Eagle.

Mark is survived by his loving sister, Kimberly Ann Eagle Koon (David), and one niece and two nephews. He is survived by several great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence Lyle and Shirly Ann (Barker) Eagle and one infant sister.

Mark received his education from Criss Elementary, and Hamilton Jr High before graduating from Parkersburg High School.Mark proudly joined the United States Marine Corps, where he developed a strong sense of duty and discipline.

After his military service, Mark embarked on a successful career. He worked as a bartender at local establishments, as well as in sales at Goldsmit & Black Sundries. Additionally, he dedicated many years to working for Astorg Ford.

In his free time, Mark enjoyed playing tennis and bodybuilding. He found joy in these active pursuits.

Mid Ohio Valley Cremation Society is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. The funeral home, located in Parkersburg, WV, is committed to providing compassionate support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Mark Allen Eagle III will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

