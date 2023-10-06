Obituary: Ferrebee, Robert Charles, Sr.

Robert Charles Ferrebee, Sr.
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
Robert Charles Ferrebee, Sr. 80, of Munday, WV, passed away on October 3, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on November 26, 1942 in Belpre, OH.

Bob had proudly served his country in the US Army.  He retired from O’Ames after thirty-nine years.  He enjoyed raising his children, riding motorcycles, country music, and fishing. Bob had been active with Sunrise Baptist Church in years past and was now attending various churches.

Bob is survived by his children Robert Ferrebee, Jr.(Rechelle), Vickie C. Lent (Robert), Karen Smith, the mother of his children Iris Ferrebee, grandchildren Casey, Dustin, Chelsie, Thomas, Danielle, Jonathan, Justin, Corey, Chad, Ryan, and several great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents,  he was preceded in death by son Roger Haynes, brother George Ferrebee, and sister Darlene Wagner.

Funeral services will be at 4 pm on Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Doherty officiating.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 on Sunday prior to the service.   

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

