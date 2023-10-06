Obituary: Jones, Rosemary “Joan”

Rosemary “Joan” Jones, 86, of Big Bend, WV, passed away on October 3, 2023, following a long illness. She was at home surrounded by her children, as well as her granddaughter Heather, with whom she shared a special bond.

She was born on September 7, 1937, in Big Bend, WV, the youngest child of the late Homer and Icy Kemp Jones. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings Marge Zaria, Cleo Jones, Deloris Rogers, Nancy Travis, Pete Jones, Oleta Ferrell, and Leona Yoak. Joan is survived by a brother, James Jones (Brenda) of Winston-Salem, NC and a sister-in-law, Lenore Jones of Big Bend, WV.

Joan married Harold Walker and they had three sons, Eddie Walker (deceased), Vernon Walker (Kathy) of Munday, WV, and Michael Walker (Debbie) of Hillsboro, WV. She later married John Jones and they had two sons, Johnny Jones (deceased) and Thomas Jones of Big Bend, WV, where Joan resided. Tom was her devoted and loving caregiver for many years. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Stephanie Jarrell, Marsha Spiker, Amos Walker, Eli Walker, Heather Walker, and Matthew Walker, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Joan attended the Full Gospel Lighthouse Church, Big Bend, Wv. She was a friend and neighbor to those in her community, always willing to prepare a meal or deliver a dish to someone in need. She loved calling and chatting with shut-ins, family, and friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at Maze Cemetery, by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Mike Doherty officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Maze Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

