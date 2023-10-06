Obituary: McClead, Elizabeth Ann Johnson

Elizabeth Ann Johnson McClead, 67, of Parkersburg passed away on October 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on November 21, 1955, in Morgantown, WV a daughter of the late Paul Lavere Shepherd and Mary Ann Pickens Tebay.

Elizabeth, “Beth”, was the oldest of four sisters who were named after the Little Women: Beth, Meg, Jo, and Amy. She grew up attending Calvary Temple Evangelical Church where she discovered her gift of singing and as a young teenager dated her soon-to-be husband, Mike. Beth was an incredibly talented singer and used her gift to sing at numerous church and community events. She shared her love of singing with her children and grandchildren by teaching them to sing.

After graduation, Beth traveled to the Middle East to live with her aunt, uncle, and cousins. During this time, she visited numerous countries including Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, and even joined the East Jerusalem Christian Church Choir

Returning to West Virginia, she reunited with her first love, Mike, and they built their life together with their two children, Jason and Megan. Beth’s greatest joy in life was being a mother. She lived for her children and spent years traveling the country for wrestling, rollerblading, choir, softball, and cheerleading competitions. She spent many years coaching her daughter in cheerleading at Mineral Wells and Edison Middle School. She was always present and supported her children no matter what.

Beth loved fashion, glitz, and glamour. She was a former Miss Wood County and in 1974 placed 1st runner-up at the Miss WV pageant. Throughout the years Beth had a variety of hobbies such as crafting, ceramics, board games, pinball, working large puzzles and watching Big Brother. She loved animals, especially her cats. She also held a variety of jobs including a nail technician, assistant manager at Western Sizzlin and most recently a receptionist for her son at his business. Beth and her husband Matt loved cheering on the Cleveland Browns and WVU football. They lived together with their cats Emily and Chanel and loved each other greatly.

Beth is survived by her husband, Matthew McClead; son, Jason (Kristen) Johnson; two grandchildren Brayden and Allison Johnson; three sisters, Meg (Hap) Esbenshade and children Abby, Kate, Rachel, and Molly; Jenny Corra and daughter Ashli; Amy McBride (Brian Hall) and children Kylee and Nicholas; two aunts, Jane (Tom) Young and Linda (Jerry) White; numerous great nieces and nephews; step-father Bob Tebay; and mother-in-law Linda McClead.

A sweet reunion occurred in heaven on October 4th as Beth was reunited with her beloved daughter, Megan Renee Johnson; her first husband Dr. Michael Johnson; her parents Paul and Mary Ann; and special in-laws, Bob and Geneva Johnson. While we will miss having Beth with us on earth, we find so much comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and with God and her loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Camden Clark Foundation Pink Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

