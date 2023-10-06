Obituary: Miller, Michele Renee’

Michele Renee’ Miller, 60, of Belpre Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of October 2, 2023.

Michele was born on June 5th, 1963, in Wheeling, WV. She was raised with wonderful parents, Carolyn Ann Blair Miller and Paul Dwayne Miller whom she loved very much. Michele had a son who preceded her in death, Quinten Alan Crouch. Michele adored her son and loved spending time with him.

Michele worked for the Belpre Kroger Co. in Belpre for many years and made many friends.

Michele loved spending time with her friends swimming in the sunshine, and the sand between her toes at the beach. Michele was a devoted, caring, loving, kind, and generous woman. She was survived and loved by family and friends especially those of the pool tribe (Mark, Tammy, Mike, Lisa, Bev, Jan, Anthony, Amy, BJ, Jackie, Joe, Sammy, and Steph).

Michele especially enjoyed spending time with her favorite little guy, Julius Beckam, her favorite little girl, Sammy Grace and her cat Monster. She really appreciated all the love and support from her good friend Vicky.

Michele wanted to thank her adopted son (Quinten’s best friend) Joe for always being there for her.

In addition to her parents and son, she was preceded in death by her companion, Jose “Rudy” Chavez. Michele is survived by her son’s fiancé Hannah and many friends and family.

Her close friends would like to thank Amedisys Hospice from Marietta, OH for all of their loving care.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, October 9th, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, with Pastor Eric Leeson officiating.

There will be a private burial later.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 8th, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, and one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and friends at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

