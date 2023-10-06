Obituary: Parsons, Michael A.

Michael A. Parsons, 61, of Vienna, WV passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1962, in West Hamlin, WV, a son of the late Walter Delano and Janice Fern Adkins Parsons.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and enjoyed hunting (especially turkey), classic hot rod cars, and most of all his grandsons.

Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gerry Biles Parsons; two daughters, Keeley Arnott (Dakota) and Kezia Parsons; one sister, Teena Toothman (Tim); two grandsons, (his buddies) Paxton and Deklan Arnott; special uncle, Wayne Parsons; and special friends, Arnold Kelley, Jim Treadway, and John Gabritch “Gabby”.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Mark Parsons; and special uncle, Glenn Parsons.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 9, 2023, at the 19th St. Church of God with Pastor Jimmy Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 10 AM – 2 PM.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Parsons family.

