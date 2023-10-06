Obituary: Rose, Jarrett “Jerry” Basil

By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Jarrett “Jerry” Basil Rose, 59, of Orma, passed away Thursday, October 4, 2023, at home after an extended illness.

He was born on February 7, 1964, in Grantsville, WV.

A former resident of Fairmont, Jarrett enjoyed genealogy, antiquing, making others smile, and spending time with friends and family. He was a former employee at Westbrook Health Services in Spencer, WV.

He is survived by his husband, Bradley Wiant, whom he cherished dearly. Also surviving are his mother, Norma Nicholas of Spencer, WV, brother Kevin and Ronda Rose of Mt. Zion, WV, sisters Sharon Nicholas of Orma, WV, Karen and George Hickman of Orma, WV, Robin and Mitch Dobbins of Mt. Zion, WV, and Roberta Noggle of Minnora, WV as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jarrett J Rose.

A funeral service will be conducted at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Eric Kendall officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A graveside service and interment will follow at the Metz Family Cemetery in Douglas/Chloe, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

