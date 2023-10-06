Obituary: Sanchez, Brigida (Navarro)

Brigida (Navarro) Sanchez, 90, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Eagle Pointe Healthcare Center. She was born February 12, 1933, in Vieques, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Guillermo and Jacquina Santiago Navarro. Brigida had previously worked in healthcare and she enjoyed reading, dancing, music and watching TV.

She is survived by her three daughters, Marisol Serrano (Noel Correa) of Belpre, OH, Olga E. Gonzalez (Carlos) of New Jersey and Maria L. Zevallos (Jaime) of Texas; two sisters, Sara Perez (Theodoro) of Florida and Guillermina Navarro of Pennsylvania; seventeen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Brigida was preceded in death by her son, Ramon Antonio Aponte, and one sister, Anaelba Navarro.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg. Interment will follow at the Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sanchez family.

