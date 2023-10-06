Obituary: Smith, John David

John David Smith, 80, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2023 at home with family. He was born on July 6, 1943 in Parkersburg. Dave will be remembered by his loved ones as a talented artist and avid outdoorsman. Dave was a veteran of the US Army. He was a handyman with many talents, who worked throughout Ohio, West Virginia and other areas of the United States. Dave is survived by his sister, Patricia Scites (Mike) of Creston, WV, his nephew Wayne Smith (Cindy) of Saint Marys, WV, and his niece, Mika Belt (Andy) of Elizabeth, WV. Mika’s children, Zoey and Zach, brought great joy to Dave’s life. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Smith, his mother, Blanche E. Smith, and his brother, Robert G. Smith. At his request, there will be no public services. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Leavitt Belpre. Dave was known for his sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

