Obituary: Smith, John David

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John David Smith, 80, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2023 at home with family. He was born on July 6, 1943 in Parkersburg. Dave will be remembered by his loved ones as a talented artist and avid outdoorsman. Dave was a veteran of the US Army. He was a handyman with many talents, who worked throughout Ohio, West Virginia and other areas of the United States. Dave is survived by his sister, Patricia Scites (Mike) of Creston, WV, his nephew Wayne Smith (Cindy) of Saint Marys, WV, and his niece, Mika Belt (Andy) of Elizabeth, WV. Mika’s children, Zoey and Zach, brought great joy to Dave’s life. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Smith, his mother, Blanche E. Smith, and his brother, Robert G. Smith. At his request, there will be no public services. The family is being assisted with arrangements by Leavitt Belpre. Dave was known for his sense of humor. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz ends with hung jury
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall
Plans for an affordable housing development in Parkersburg are canceled.
An affordable housing project in Parkersburg is canceled

Latest News

Loyd A. Winans
Obituary: Winans, Loyd A.
Michele Renee' Miller
Obituary: Miller, Michele Renee’
Obituary: Waggoner, Barbara D.
Obituary: Jones, Rosemary “Joan”