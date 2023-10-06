Obituary: Waggoner, Barbara D.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara D. Waggoner, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away October 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 16, 1933, in Ritchie County, a daughter of the late Grover and Sadie Ross. She married her late husband, Fred, on June 28, 1952. She enjoyed spending time with her family cooking Sunday dinners, reading, and working on puzzles. Barb retired from the Colin Anderson Center.

She is survived by her children Lee Waggoner (Brenda), Terry Waggoner (Sue), Mark Waggoner, and Stephanie Umstot (Chip). She is also survived by her grandchildren-Lindsay Waggoner who cared for Barb the last few years of her life, Megan Jones, Jay Waggoner, Logan Waggoner, Michael Umstot (Kayla), Nick Waggoner, Matthew Umstot (Kayla), Mitchell Waggoner (Tiffany), Ashley Miller (Brock), Hunter Waggoner (Jocelyn), Rylee Waggoner, Casey Maston (Caleb), Craig Wilson (Jennifer and Kari), Corey Wilson (Jessica) and Kirby Seese (Rosie), and twenty great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Harold Ross. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and eight brothers.

The family would also like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice of Vienna, and her caregivers for their wonderful care of Barb.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 14 at 5 p.m., at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Mark Wilding officiating.

Visitation will be 3 pm till 5 pm at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Jamie Ray Jones
U.S. Marshals Service attempts to find W.Va. fugitive
Murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz ends with hung jury
Car goes over block retaining wall
Vehicle crashes over retaining wall
Plans for an affordable housing development in Parkersburg are canceled.
An affordable housing project in Parkersburg is canceled

Latest News

Loyd A. Winans
Obituary: Winans, Loyd A.
Michele Renee' Miller
Obituary: Miller, Michele Renee’
Obituary: Smith, John David
Obituary: Jones, Rosemary “Joan”