Obituary: Waggoner, Barbara D.

Barbara D. Waggoner, 90, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away October 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 16, 1933, in Ritchie County, a daughter of the late Grover and Sadie Ross. She married her late husband, Fred, on June 28, 1952. She enjoyed spending time with her family cooking Sunday dinners, reading, and working on puzzles. Barb retired from the Colin Anderson Center.

She is survived by her children Lee Waggoner (Brenda), Terry Waggoner (Sue), Mark Waggoner, and Stephanie Umstot (Chip). She is also survived by her grandchildren-Lindsay Waggoner who cared for Barb the last few years of her life, Megan Jones, Jay Waggoner, Logan Waggoner, Michael Umstot (Kayla), Nick Waggoner, Matthew Umstot (Kayla), Mitchell Waggoner (Tiffany), Ashley Miller (Brock), Hunter Waggoner (Jocelyn), Rylee Waggoner, Casey Maston (Caleb), Craig Wilson (Jennifer and Kari), Corey Wilson (Jessica) and Kirby Seese (Rosie), and twenty great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Harold Ross. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and eight brothers.

The family would also like to thank the staff of Amedysis Hospice of Vienna, and her caregivers for their wonderful care of Barb.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 14 at 5 p.m., at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Mark Wilding officiating.

Visitation will be 3 pm till 5 pm at the funeral home.

