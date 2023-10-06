Obituary: Winans, Loyd A.

Pastor Loyd A. Winans, 86, of Parkersburg, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 5, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Ritchie County, WV a son of the late Walter J. and Sally (Kimble) Winans.

The world lost a great man. He was a true and valiant warrior who leaves behind many loved ones who will miss him greatly but those who love him most rejoice in his freedom from this world. He loved to share the message of love and peace with strangers all around him; and if there’s one thing he would want us to remember it would be to love God with all of your heart, and to tell others the good news about Jesus. In addition to his ministry, he also enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, and watching NASCAR races.

He was a former pastor at Pleasantview Baptist Church and currently held the position of deacon. He had also worked at Lemon’s Garage and Cloverdale Meat Packing for many years.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years Stella L. (Riggs) Winans; four daughters Sherlyn Wilson of Vienna, Carolyn Ross (Dallas) of Little Hocking, OH, Betty Lee (Terry) of Walker, WV, and Debbie Lemon (John) of Parkersburg; a son Loyd Winans of Parkersburg; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; his special buddy Molly; and childhood friend Paul Simmons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother who raised him Susie (Kimble) Winans; five brothers Lewis, Junior, and George Winans, Andrian Lowe, and Bill Kimble; and two sisters Virgie Fox and Geraldine McCauley.

Services will be Monday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverends David Cumpston and Jerry Caplinger officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Sunday 2-8 PM.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their love and care. The family would also like to thank everyone who prayed, called or stopped by during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

