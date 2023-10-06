Parkersburg church holds Grief Share

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a local group working to help those who have lost a loved one.

Emmanuel Baptist Church holds grief share meetings every week through the beginning of November for those who need it.

Grief Share Facilitator Gail Samolitis said the meetings are part of a 13-week course to help those going through grief.

Samolitis decided to help others after grieving a lost loved one and realizing other people might need help.

“If somehow I could help people the way God helped me with that verse, then it would be worth it. People grieve because they love, and if participants walk away that at the end of grief share, then I think that’s a good thing,” said Samolitis.

Meetings are held every Wednesday through Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the conference room. A special meeting will take place Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until noon for those interested.

Another 13-week course will begin in February.

If you have any questions, you can call the church at 304-485-5171 or visit Grief Share online.

