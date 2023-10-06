Safer Ohio School Tip Line updated

By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OHIO, (WTAP) - Governor DeWine announced that there have been updates made to the Safer Ohio School Tip Line.

Along with calling and texting the tip line, you can now download the Safer Ohio School Tip Line app available on Android or IOS.

In addition, the tip line will have new crisis response professionals who are trained in helping those contemplating self-harm.

The call center has multilingual staff fluent in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, German, and Arabic.

“The Safe Schools Hotline provides a vital resource for all stakeholders to report concerns or issues related to school safety. It provides our stakeholders with a confidential and secure means to report concerns, bullying incidents, harassment and potential threats. This tool not only allows our stakeholders to speak up but also allows administration and local agencies to swiftly look into and possibly take action to address issues and create a safer and more inclusive learning environment.” said Chad Rinard, Marietta High School Principal.

