Volley for a Cure raises money for Warren alumna
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Lady Warriors at Warren High School held their annual Volley for a Cure.

Each year the team finds someone either in the Volleyball family or in the community to support and raise funds for.

“The purpose of this event is to raise money for someone in our community who is fighting cancer. Either to help with travel expenses, back and forth from Columbus or Cleveland wherever they have to go for their treatments, to help pay for medical bills or whatever we can help them do to ease the financial burden.” said Heather Robinson, Volley for a Cure coordinator.

“Actually I was very overwhelmed and the fact that I went here, my husband went here, my whole family, all my children, my grandkids, everybody went here. This is such a wonderful community that I was very overwhelmed and grateful for what they have done.” said Cindy Bowen, currently battling cancer.

This year all the funds will go towards a Warren alumna, Cindy Bowen who is currently battling cancer and the Marietta Tigers are also playing in honor of one of their own, Missy Arnold.

