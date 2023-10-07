2023 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap
It is almost playoff football time in Ohio, and many teams are fighting for their playoff spots. And there were some big match ups across the Mountain State on Friday.
It was a top ten match up in Class AAA between the Parkersburg South Patriots and the Bridgeport Indians. It would be Bridgeport getting the win over Parkersburg South 48-13. The Patriots fall to 4-2 on the season.
The Fort Frye Cadets snapped a two-game losing streak as they took down the Caldwell Redskins 35-6. Fort Frye improves to 6-2 on the season, and have a playoff spot locked up.
The Warren Warriors got back in the win column as they defeated the Cambridge Bobcats 49-21. Warriors running back Landon Fairbanks set a new school record of six rushing touchdowns in a game, breaking Todd Castin’s record of five from 1996.
The Marietta Tigers are pushing for their first playoff berth in 21 years, and they downed Meigs 48-15.
The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders played their first varsity game of 2023, but fell to Federal Hocking 48-0.
The Waterford Wildcats suffered a setback at home to Harrison Central 28-14. The Cats fall to 5-3 on the season.
The Frontier Cougars erase a 20-6 halftime deficit, and come back to defeat Magnolia 21-20. It’s the Cougars’ first win of the season.
Wahama defeated Ritchie County on the road 48-6.
Doddridge County shuts out South Harrison at home 27-0.
Williamstown defeats Calhoun County 62-7.
St. Marys defeated Webster County 39-0.
