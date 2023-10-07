Hundreds of students see manufacturing in action

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 3rd annual Manufacturing in Action was held today at the Washington County Career Center.

Hundreds of students from West Virginia and Ohio high schools participated in hands-on activities with area manufacturers and organizations.

16 organizations and 10 high schools attended the event.

Linn Yost said the event is a great outlet for children to see career options outside of a traditional four-year degree.

“What keeps me going is we work a lot with school kids, mainly 6th through 12th but we also work with college kids to show them things they have never seen before. To see that smile come across their face or a twinkle in their eye it’s like oh my gosh that really happens. They are off on a different direction they have never explored before, and we are seeing that today in a big way.”

Yost said it also allows the next generation of leaders to discover the opportunities available in industry.

