Residents voice concern, support for potential behavioral health services at St. Joseph Landing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg residents voiced their concern and support for the potential implementation of behavioral health services at St. Joseph Landing.

An informal gathering took place near the main entrance of St. Joseph Landing to address any questions or concerns from people in the audience.

A large portion of attendees were residents neighboring the facility such as Market Street and Juliana Street.

Law enforcement from city and county agencies, Senator Mike Azinger and Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce were also in attendance.

Joyce said a new facility in the area could potentially do more harm than good.

“I spent twenty plus years in healthcare, and I know there’s no guarantee a facility is just going to be for the local folks, that is just not how it works. I commend them for having a public forum to be able to discuss it. I think from what I have heard today is most folks are like me and are opposed to this particularly without knowing how it’s going to operate and where they are going to get their patients from.”

Joyce said he was told a letter of intent was sent to the state by St. Joseph Landing, but he has not seen it and will continue to work with state and local officials to gather more information.

“I’ll keep in contact with folks in Charleston, DHHR, the governor’s office because I think the community needs to know particularly when there’s such a large amount of state money that is used to pay for this type of stuff.”

Supporters at the meeting expressed that behavioral health expansion may not be a perfect solution, but they believe it’s a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.