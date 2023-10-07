WVUP holds inauguration ceremony for its 13th president

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg held a ceremony to inaugurate Dr. Torie Jackson as the college’s 13th president.

Dr. Jackson has been acting as president since July 1st but, on Friday night, she was officially presented with the presidential medallion.

A speaker said, “As you don this medallion today, remember the rich history it comes with and the legacy of those who have served before you. Wear it with pride…,”

Jackson isn’t new to the WVUP scene. In addition to once being a student there, she’s been an adjunct professor, chief operating officer, and more.

“From a student to an employee to the opportunity to be a leader and then finally be chosen as president, It’s just an honor. I’m humbled, I’m privileged and I can’t wait to see what we do when we work together,” she said.

Jackson told WTAP that her vision for WVUP is remaining an integral part of the community, matching employer needs, and being an economic driver.

“For WVUP to be a successful community college, we have to have community support and to know that the community backs what we’re trying to do to make this a better place to live, work, and play, and educate is very exciting for me,” she said.

Jackson is looking towards what the next chapter holds for WVUP.

“We’re focusing on the tech center. That’s going to be a really big adventure and we should hope to know if we’re going to have that by the end of the month,” she said.

WVUP will move programs such as computer science, cybersecurity, and more there, according to Jackson.

“And, at the same time, we’re going to operate 25 business incubators of companies that are going to come in and start their tech businesses in the Mid-Ohio Valley, employing people in this area.”

Jackson said she’s excited to see the community’s support for her leadership.

