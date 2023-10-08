20th annual Pioneer Days returns to Elizabeth

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 20th annual Pioneer Days is underway in Elizabeth.

The two-day event is free of charge for all wanting to learn about the history of Wirt County.

Vendors, entertainment, and demonstrations are set up near and around the Wirt County courthouse.

Little Kanawha Community Queen Chloe Johnson and West Virginia State Honey Festival Little Miss Graceyn Wine share their excitement about the festival and the work they have put in for the pageants.

“It was kind of nerve-racking at first but when I got used to it and I kept doing pageants over and over and I kind of got used to it,” said Johnson. “The carriage ride is really fun, but the horses are crazy when they go off,’ Johnson added. “Once I kind of got the hang of it I really thought that I could win, always believe in yourself,” said Wine.

A Civil War Reenactment will take place Sunday on the final day of Pioneer Days.

