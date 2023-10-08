PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The third annual Jillian’s Legacy Car Show and Heart Walk was held at Parkersburg City Park on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event was sponsored by Jillian’s Legacy Inc., a nonprofit established in memory of Jillian Harlow, who passed away at the age of three due to a congenital heart defect (CHD) known as hypoplastic heart syndrome.

The goal of the nonprofit is to raise awareness about CHD while supporting families affected by such diseases. Jillian’s mother Deanna Harlow said that the foundation sends out care packages for terminally ill children and their siblings.

The car show featured new and classic automobiles, with awards going to Best in Show, Largest Car Club in Attendance, Longest Commute, and Oldest Vehicle. Justin Reynolds, whose 70-year-old truck won him the trophy for oldest vehicle, shared why he felt the need to support Jillian’s Legacy.

“I always love a car show with a good cause. I went to school with some of (Jillian’s) family members. My dad knew of several of her family members,” said Reynolds.

The heart walk portion of the event was held at 3 p.m. after the car show. The walk was a way to honor all the people who battle, or have battled, heart disease. Those interested in supporting Jillian’s Legacy can reach her mother at (740) 538-3426.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.