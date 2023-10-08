Fire prevention parade lights up Williamstown and Marietta

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire Prevention Week is approaching, and several agencies filled the streets of Williamstown and Marietta to celebrate.

The annual Ohio River Valley Fire Fighters Regional Fire Prevention Parade returned for the first time since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade traveled from Williamstown and into Marietta before ending at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Williamstown Fire Department deputy chief Paul Jordan said up to fifty units participate in the parade.

“We have departments that come from Caldwell, St. Marys, Pleasants County, Wirt County, Elizabeth, Ellenboro and Ritchie County. They come from all over, not just Washington and Wood County.”

Jordan said the parade provides an important message but equally important is the collaboration between departments and communities.

“It brings them all together. Next year we hope to bring the cookout, there’s usually a feed and family get together. Most of the firetrucks had families in them and that’s what fire departments have always been about is a big family.”

Fire Prevention week runs from October 8th through October 14th.

