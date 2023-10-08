Fire prevention parade lights up Williamstown and Marietta

Fire Prevention Week is approaching, and several agencies filled the streets of Williamstown and Marietta to celebrate.
Fire Prevention week runs from October 8th through October 14th.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire Prevention Week is approaching, and several agencies filled the streets of Williamstown and Marietta to celebrate.

The annual Ohio River Valley Fire Fighters Regional Fire Prevention Parade returned for the first time since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade traveled from Williamstown and into Marietta before ending at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Williamstown Fire Department deputy chief Paul Jordan said up to fifty units participate in the parade.

“We have departments that come from Caldwell, St. Marys, Pleasants County, Wirt County, Elizabeth, Ellenboro and Ritchie County. They come from all over, not just Washington and Wood County.”

Jordan said the parade provides an important message but equally important is the collaboration between departments and communities.

“It brings them all together. Next year we hope to bring the cookout, there’s usually a feed and family get together. Most of the firetrucks had families in them and that’s what fire departments have always been about is a big family.”

Fire Prevention week runs from October 8th through October 14th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision with police cruiser sends two to the hospital
Train and semi-truck crashed Friday morning
Crash occurred between train and truck
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Supporters at the meeting expressed that behavioral health expansion may not be a perfect...
Residents voice concern, support for potential behavioral health services at St. Joseph Landing
Football Scores from October 6
2023 Football Frenzy Week 8 Recap

Latest News

A Civil War Reenactment will take place Sunday on the final day of Pioneer Days.
20th annual Pioneer Days returns to Elizabeth
Wood County Sheriff's Office provided information for parents and kids.
Safety tips for families at events
Anyone who wants to attend is welcome to
Parkersburg church holds Grief Share meetings
Dr. Torie Jackson is inaugurated as WVUP's president.
WVUP holds inauguration ceremony for its 13th president