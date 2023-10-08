Lowell, Ohio Hosts 47th Annual Octoberfest

Lowell, Ohio hosted its 47th Annual Octoberfest
Lowell, Ohio hosted its 47th Annual Octoberfest(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) -Lowell, Ohio hosted its 47th Annual Octoberfest from Saturday, Oct. 7th through Sunday, Oct. 8th. Hosted at Buell Island Park, the event offered something for all ages. Activities to enjoy included vendors, live music, a parade, children’s games, a petting zoo with horse rides, german foods, and a beer garden for adults.

Hundreds of visitors were able to enjoy the seasonable fall weather.

Third year vendor Lisa Mincks described it as a great event for crafters.

“You see different types of people and it’s just fun to be here. I have my niece here who makes necklaces and I have another vendor friend selling homemade wood stuff that her husband makes. If you’re a crafter this is where to go to sell your crafts. It’s a great turnout,” said Mincks.

Those seeking to learn more about the annual event can do so by calling (740)350-3302 or writing to Lowell Octoberfest at PO Box 97 Lowell, Ohio 45744.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision with police cruiser sends two to the hospital
Train and semi-truck crashed Friday morning
Crash occurred between train and truck
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Supporters at the meeting expressed that behavioral health expansion may not be a perfect...
Residents voice concern, support for potential behavioral health services at St. Joseph Landing
Michael A. Parsons
Obituary: Parsons, Michael A.

Latest News

Jillian's Legacy hosts annual car show and heart walk
Annual Jillian’s Legacy Car Show and Heart Walk
Marietta Municipal Court Judge candidates share their positions
Marietta Municipal Court Judge candidates share their positions
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge hosts Walk for the Wild 5K on Middle Island
Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge hosts Walk for the Wild 5K on Middle Island
A Civil War Reenactment will take place Sunday on the final day of Pioneer Days.
20th annual Pioneer Days returns to Elizabeth
Fire Prevention week runs from October 8th through October 14th.
Fire prevention parade lights up Williamstown and Marietta