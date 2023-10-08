Lowell, Ohio Hosts 47th Annual Octoberfest

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) -Lowell, Ohio hosted its 47th Annual Octoberfest from Saturday, Oct. 7th through Sunday, Oct. 8th. Hosted at Buell Island Park, the event offered something for all ages. Activities to enjoy included vendors, live music, a parade, children’s games, a petting zoo with horse rides, german foods, and a beer garden for adults.

Hundreds of visitors were able to enjoy the seasonable fall weather.

Third year vendor Lisa Mincks described it as a great event for crafters.

“You see different types of people and it’s just fun to be here. I have my niece here who makes necklaces and I have another vendor friend selling homemade wood stuff that her husband makes. If you’re a crafter this is where to go to sell your crafts. It’s a great turnout,” said Mincks.

Those seeking to learn more about the annual event can do so by calling (740)350-3302 or writing to Lowell Octoberfest at PO Box 97 Lowell, Ohio 45744.

