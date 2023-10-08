Marietta Municipal Court Judge candidates share their positions

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This November, Washington Countians will have two candidates to consider for the position of Marietta Municipal Court Judge: Randall Jedlink and Shoshanna Brooker.

Both candidates currently serve as magistrates in Marietta. Jedlink serves as magistrate for juvenile and probate court, and Brooker serves as magistrate for the common pleas court.

Both candidates say their experience within the court system qualifies them well to serve as municipal court judge.

“I have over 20 years practicing law, over 11 years on the bench as part of the judiciary,” Brooker said.

“I practiced in municipal court for a number of years as an attorney, and now I do criminal and traffic cases a lot in juvenile court, which is a lot of what is handled in municipal court,” Jedlink said.

Brooker said one thing that distinguishes her as a candidate is her desire to keep politics out of the courtroom. “I think in this current political climate it’s super important that people believe that, when they show up to court, that they are going to be treated fairly and impartially, and I don’t believe that politics has any place in our court system,” Brooker said.

Brooker said being a sixth-generation Washington County native gives her good insight into the needs of that community. “Our community is unique, and the people here are unique, and the struggles we face are unique, and because I’ve been born and raised here, I really think I have a very deeper understanding of what that means,” Brooker said.

Jedlink said one priority for him as judge would be increasing the efficiency of the court. “We need to do things like make sure the docket keeps moving at a quick pace. I’ve heard people sometimes complain about the speed things get resolved over there,” he said.

Jedlink also said that as judge, he would want to work on reducing recidivism. “It’s a benefit to all of us, it’s a benefit to taxpayers, it’s a benefit to society if we can get people on the right path,” he said. “Obviously not everyone’s going to do that, but if we can at least divert some people out so we can reduce recidivism, that would definitely be a goal of mine.”

Both candidates for Marietta Municipal Court Judge will be on the ballot across Washington County on Nov. 7.

